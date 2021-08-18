Wall Street Pummels Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) After Recent Earnings Report

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) went down by -7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.21. The company’s stock price has collected -23.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :PPSI) Right Now?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 108.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPSI is at -0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.50. PPSI currently public float of 4.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPSI was 199.61K shares.

PPSI’s Market Performance

PPSI stocks went down by -23.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.16% and a quarterly performance of -0.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.34% for PPSI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPSI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2015.

PPSI Trading at -16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares sank -11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI fell by -23.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. saw -5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPSI starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, MAZUREK NATHAN now owns 32,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., valued at $4,241 using the latest closing price.

MAZUREK NATHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that MAZUREK NATHAN is holding 31,000 shares at $1,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.98 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at -15.32. The total capital return value is set at -24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.19. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI), the company’s capital structure generated 21.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 14.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.