Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Renalytix AI plc (RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) went down by -23.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Renalytix Appoints Ann Berman to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ :RNLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Renalytix AI plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.59. RNLX currently public float of 5.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNLX was 78.15K shares.

RNLX’s Market Performance

RNLX stocks went down by -6.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly performance of -7.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Renalytix AI plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.49% for RNLX stocks with a simple moving average of -15.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $38 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the current year 2021.

RNLX Trading at -30.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -29.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -26.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.99. In addition, Renalytix AI plc saw 69.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

The total capital return value is set at -46.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.53.

Based on Renalytix AI plc (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.