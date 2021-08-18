Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.95. The company’s stock price has collected 11.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Opawica Receives Exploration Permits for Newfoundland Projects

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE :GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEO is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The GEO Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is $4.22 above the current price. GEO currently public float of 118.43M and currently shorts hold a 24.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEO was 7.18M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO stocks went up by 11.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.23% and a quarterly performance of 36.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for The GEO Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.70% for GEO stocks with a simple moving average of 11.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GEO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +27.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +11.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from ZOLEY GEORGE C, who purchase 166,644 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Jun 15. After this action, ZOLEY GEORGE C now owns 3,000,000 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $1,124,047 using the latest closing price.

FOREMAN ANNE N, the Director of The GEO Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that FOREMAN ANNE N is holding 15,000 shares at $38,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.98 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 333.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.94. Total debt to assets is 68.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 327.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.