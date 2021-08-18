Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.83. The company’s stock price has collected 4.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Edwards Lifesciences Reports Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EW currently public float of 618.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.37M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went up by 4.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.94% and a quarterly performance of 30.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.12% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of 28.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $115 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EW, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

EW Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.08. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 28.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 7,830 shares at the price of $114.14 back on Aug 10. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 372,134 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $893,678 using the latest closing price.

WANG HUIMIN, the CVP, Japan & Intercontinental of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 6,350 shares at $115.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that WANG HUIMIN is holding 98,027 shares at $733,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.55 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +18.77. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.40. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 15.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.19. Total debt to assets is 9.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.