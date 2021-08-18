Is Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) a Keeper?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s stock price has collected -7.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Regis(R) Partners With Industry Leaders for Product Distribution as Part of New Merchandising Strategy Upon Shift to Asset-Light, Fully Franchised Business Model

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.33, which is $7.6 above the current price. SBH currently public float of 111.62M and currently shorts hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 1.28M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went down by -7.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.90% and a quarterly performance of -20.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.12% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

SBH Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Brickman Christian A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $18.92 back on Aug 02. After this action, Brickman Christian A. now owns 471,136 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $189,200 using the latest closing price.

Spinks Mark Gregory, the President-Beauty Systems Group of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., sale 15,324 shares at $23.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Spinks Mark Gregory is holding 25,801 shares at $363,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+45.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 14.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 205.30, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 15,183.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.35. Total debt to assets is 80.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14,189.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.