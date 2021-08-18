Is AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) a Keeper?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s stock price has collected -12.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that AzurRx BioPharma Announces WHO Publication of “Adrulipase Alfa” as International Nonproprietary Name for MS1819

Is It Worth Investing in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AZRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZRX is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. AZRX currently public float of 77.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZRX was 1.53M shares.

AZRX’s Market Performance

AZRX stocks went down by -12.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.75% and a quarterly performance of -34.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.84% for AZRX stocks with a simple moving average of -45.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRX

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZRX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AZRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AZRX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

AZRX Trading at -27.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRX fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5888. In addition, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. saw -45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRX

The total capital return value is set at -1,255.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3,274.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.