Groupon Inc. (GRPN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) went down by -6.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.69. The company’s stock price has collected -15.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that GROUPON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Groupon, Inc. on Behalf of Groupon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ :GRPN) Right Now?

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRPN is at 2.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Groupon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.08. GRPN currently public float of 23.76M and currently shorts hold a 17.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRPN was 878.97K shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

GRPN stocks went down by -15.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.27% and a quarterly performance of -49.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Groupon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.73% for GRPN stocks with a simple moving average of -43.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPN reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for GRPN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to GRPN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

GRPN Trading at -41.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -41.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN fell by -15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.62. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -39.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.68 for the present operating margin

+44.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc. stands at -20.35. The total capital return value is set at -11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.98. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc. (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 519.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.85. Total debt to assets is 39.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 298.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.