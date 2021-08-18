Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) went up by 18.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Collaboration Agreement Signed Between Eco Wave Power and The Israeli Ministry of Defense and The Israeli Navy

Is It Worth Investing in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ :WAVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WAVE currently public float of 5.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAVE was 667.72K shares.

WAVE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for WAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -7.95% for the last 200 days.

WAVE Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVE rose by +16.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVE

The total capital return value is set at -15.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.56.

Based on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.59. Total debt to assets is 11.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.