Why Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went up by 15.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s stock price has collected 25.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Ligand Partner Travere Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Interim Results from the Ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT Study of Sparsentan in IgA Nephropathy

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.71. TVTX currently public float of 56.94M and currently shorts hold a 11.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 815.17K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went up by 25.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.32% and a quarterly performance of -3.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Travere Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.67% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $19 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

TVTX Trading at 22.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +30.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +25.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -34.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Rosenberg Noah L., who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $13.81 back on Jul 28. After this action, Rosenberg Noah L. now owns 44,521 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,262 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,780 shares at $14.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 147,251 shares at $68,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.01 for the present operating margin

+85.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.43. The total capital return value is set at -16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.15. Equity return is now at value -78.50, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 115.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.60. Total debt to assets is 40.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.