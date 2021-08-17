The Chart for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that Airline stocks fall as delta variant leads to less traveling and ominous chart pattern appears

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE :LUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUV is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Southwest Airlines Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.58, which is $19.87 above the current price. LUV currently public float of 589.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUV was 7.01M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.40% and a quarterly performance of -19.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Southwest Airlines Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for LUV stocks with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUV, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

LUV Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.90. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 500 shares at the price of $61.85 back on Mar 15. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 22,332 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $30,925 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Robert E, the EVP Corporate Services of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 28,795 shares at $59.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jordan Robert E is holding 141,296 shares at $1,727,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.09 for the present operating margin

-30.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at -33.97. The total capital return value is set at -27.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.52. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 137.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.88. Total debt to assets is 33.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.