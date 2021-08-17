Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Just Got Our Attention

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Thomas P. LaFrance named Hub Group’s General Counsel and Secretary

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.17, which is $11.04 above the current price. RTX currently public float of 1.50B and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 5.22M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.32% and a quarterly performance of 0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $100 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Redburn gave a rating of “Buy” to RTX, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

RTX Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.98. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw 21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Kremer Wesley D, who sale 5,512 shares at the price of $86.82 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kremer Wesley D now owns 73,519 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $478,555 using the latest closing price.

Ortberg Robert Kelly, the Director of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 60,000 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Ortberg Robert Kelly is holding 59,134 shares at $5,106,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at -5.49. The total capital return value is set at 1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.34. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 20.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.