Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ironSource Ltd. (IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) went down by -7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.19. The company's stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE :IS) Right Now?

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 211.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ironSource Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.93. Today, the average trading volume of IS was 1.38M shares.

IS’s Market Performance

IS stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.59% and a quarterly performance of -11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for ironSource Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.18% for IS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to IS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

IS Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IS rose by +3.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, ironSource Ltd. saw -23.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+82.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for ironSource Ltd. stands at +17.74. The total capital return value is set at 24.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.49.

Based on ironSource Ltd. (IS), the company’s capital structure generated 56.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.12. Total debt to assets is 23.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.