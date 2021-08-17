Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) went down by -6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s stock price has collected 2.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that Embraer S.A. – Publicly-Held Company – Material Fact

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE :ERJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Embraer S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.60, which is -$0.82 below the current price. ERJ currently public float of 175.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERJ was 2.48M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stocks went up by 2.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.76% and a quarterly performance of 20.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Embraer S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.06% for ERJ stocks with a simple moving average of 44.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2021.

ERJ Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +253.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 116.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.64 for the present operating margin

+12.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -18.41. The total capital return value is set at -2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.28. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 159.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.49. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.