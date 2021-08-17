Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) went up by 17.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s stock price has collected 11.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Digital Media Solutions Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE :DMS) Right Now?

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 163.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMS is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Digital Media Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50. DMS currently public float of 15.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMS was 59.55K shares.

DMS’s Market Performance

DMS stocks went up by 11.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.44% and a quarterly performance of -20.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Digital Media Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.81% for DMS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $16 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

DMS Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -29.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMS starting from Prism Data, LLC, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Prism Data, LLC now owns 0 shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc., valued at $2,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Lea Lyndon, the Director of Digital Media Solutions Inc., purchase 5,624,282 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Lea Lyndon is holding 7,624,282 shares at $53,374,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.16 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 25.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -1.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.