Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) went up by 3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected -11.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Cellectar Announces Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with Evergreen Theragnostics for CLR-131, now known as iopofosine I-131

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CLRB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLRB is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.23. CLRB currently public float of 44.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLRB was 894.17K shares.

CLRB’s Market Performance

CLRB stocks went down by -11.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.75% and a quarterly performance of -30.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.46% for CLRB stocks with a simple moving average of -43.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRB

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLRB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLRB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

CLRB Trading at -23.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB fell by -11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0283. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. saw -56.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRB starting from CARUSO JAMES V, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Mar 04. After this action, CARUSO JAMES V now owns 86,401 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc., valued at $8,659 using the latest closing price.

Longcor Jarrod, the Chief Business Officer of Cellectar Biosciences Inc., purchase 29,630 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Longcor Jarrod is holding 102,148 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -47.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.75. Equity return is now at value -64.60, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.26.