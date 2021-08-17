A Lesson to Learn: Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI)

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) went up by 10.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.78. The company’s stock price has collected 43.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ :DYAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DYAI is at -0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dyadic International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $0.73 above the current price. DYAI currently public float of 19.34M and currently shorts hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYAI was 3.54M shares.

DYAI’s Market Performance

DYAI stocks went up by 43.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.00% and a quarterly performance of 50.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.87% for Dyadic International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.33% for DYAI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.48% for the last 200 days.

DYAI Trading at 44.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.31%, as shares surge +59.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYAI rose by +43.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Dyadic International Inc. saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYAI starting from Francisco Trust under agreemen, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $5.14 back on Aug 11. After this action, Francisco Trust under agreemen now owns 3,548,528 shares of Dyadic International Inc., valued at $770,984 using the latest closing price.

Francisco Trust under agreemen, the 10% Owner of Dyadic International Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Francisco Trust under agreemen is holding 3,698,528 shares at $103,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-621.96 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dyadic International Inc. stands at -582.13. The total capital return value is set at -30.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.00. Equity return is now at value -43.30, with -39.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.32.