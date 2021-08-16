Why LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) went down by -9.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s stock price has collected -9.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that LiveXLive Will Exclusively Stream The iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Dan + Shay In Celebration Of “Good Things”

Is It Worth Investing in LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ :LIVX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIVX is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for LiveXLive Media Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. LIVX currently public float of 56.35M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIVX was 727.29K shares.

LIVX’s Market Performance

LIVX stocks went down by -9.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.56% and a quarterly performance of -20.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for LiveXLive Media Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.68% for LIVX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIVX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIVX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIVX reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LIVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to LIVX, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

LIVX Trading at -24.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVX fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, LiveXLive Media Inc. saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIVX starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.04 back on Mar 30. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 1,586,566 shares of LiveXLive Media Inc., valued at $40,354 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveXLive Media Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $4.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 1,576,566 shares at $13,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.57 for the present operating margin

+11.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveXLive Media Inc. stands at -64.11. The total capital return value is set at -136.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -242.26. Equity return is now at value -550.00, with -44.30 for asset returns.

Based on LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46. Total debt to assets is 29.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.