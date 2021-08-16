We Analyzed the Future Direction of Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Here is What We Found

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s stock price has collected 35.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Palantir Technologies, Micron, Johnson & Johnson, Airbnb, or Novavax?

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ :NVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Novavax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $264.20, which is $14.48 above the current price. NVAX currently public float of 73.94M and currently shorts hold a 7.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVAX was 4.73M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX stocks went up by 35.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.61% and a quarterly performance of 95.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Novavax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.54% for NVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 48.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $161 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NVAX, setting the target price at $290 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

NVAX Trading at 29.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +37.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +35.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.46. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw 130.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Herrmann John A III, who sale 2,896 shares at the price of $197.74 back on Jul 26. After this action, Herrmann John A III now owns 706 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $572,648 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Gregory M, the President, R&D of Novavax Inc., sale 2,409 shares at $215.43 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Glenn Gregory M is holding 2,811 shares at $518,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -87.94. The total capital return value is set at -65.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.12. Equity return is now at value -150.90, with -48.20 for asset returns.

Based on Novavax Inc. (NVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 30.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.