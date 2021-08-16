Wall Street Pummels Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO) After Recent Earnings Report

Victorias Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s stock price has collected 29.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Invites You to Listen to the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Victorias Secret & Co. (NYSE :VSCO) Right Now?

Victorias Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.25 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of VSCO was 3.31M shares.

VSCO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.12% for VSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 41.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $76 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSCO reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for VSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to VSCO, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

VSCO Trading at 41.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO rose by +29.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Victorias Secret & Co. saw 75.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.