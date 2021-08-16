Teradata Corporation (TDC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s stock price has collected 14.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues with New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-half 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.71, which is -$7.49 below the current price. TDC currently public float of 107.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 841.27K shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went up by 14.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.00% and a quarterly performance of 33.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.57% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of 46.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $70 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TDC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +25.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.97. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 145.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Cione Todd, who sale 48,319 shares at the price of $46.12 back on Jul 08. After this action, Cione Todd now owns 260,691 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $2,228,262 using the latest closing price.

Culhane Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 3,957 shares at $48.42 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Culhane Mark is holding 270,107 shares at $191,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+56.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.84. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.