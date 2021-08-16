Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) went down by -3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Allied Healthcare, Micron, Lufax, or Vaxart?

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE :LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Lufax Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.04. LU currently public float of 885.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LU was 6.88M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU stocks went up by 8.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.56% and a quarterly performance of -33.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Lufax Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.17% for LU stocks with a simple moving average of -41.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $9.80, previously predicting the price at $20.30. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to LU, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

LU Trading at -22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +8.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -45.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.29 for the present operating margin

+80.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +21.58. The total capital return value is set at 21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 35.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.19. Total debt to assets is 11.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.28.