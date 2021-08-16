Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.29. The company’s stock price has collected -4.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that CORRECTING AND REPLACING:/ onsemi: New Brand and Promise of Sustainable Future

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.42, which is $1.75 above the current price. ON currently public float of 424.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ON was 5.61M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stocks went down by -4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.70% and a quarterly performance of 16.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for ON Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.01% for ON stocks with a simple moving average of 18.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ON reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for ON stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ON, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ON Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.64. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 32.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from CAVE GEORGE H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $45.15 back on Aug 10. After this action, CAVE GEORGE H now owns 212,185 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $451,516 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 4,300 shares at $43.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 120,295 shares at $188,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +4.46. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 41.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.