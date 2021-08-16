Is Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) a Keeper?

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that The Securities and Exchange Commission Declared Cellect Biotechnology’s Registration Statement Filed on Form F-4 Effective in Connection with its Previously Announced Strategic Merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Is It Worth Investing in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ :APOP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. APOP currently public float of 3.57M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APOP was 1.76M shares.

APOP’s Market Performance

APOP stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.34% and a quarterly performance of 48.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for APOP stocks with a simple moving average of 32.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APOP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APOP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 25th of the previous year 2017.

APOP Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APOP fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. saw 80.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APOP

The total capital return value is set at -85.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.30.

Based on Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.83. Total debt to assets is 3.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.