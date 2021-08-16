Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went down by -11.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected -11.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HMPT, YMM and CRMD

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

YMM currently public float of 141.09M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 6.20M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.87% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.56% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of -27.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20.50 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

YMM Trading at -27.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -35.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -11.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -48.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.