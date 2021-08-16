CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.18. The company’s stock price has collected -8.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that CommScope Prices $1,250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ :COMM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COMM is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for CommScope Holding Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.63, which is $6.89 above the current price. COMM currently public float of 199.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COMM was 2.51M shares.

COMM’s Market Performance

COMM stocks went down by -8.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.07% and a quarterly performance of -17.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for CommScope Holding Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.50% for COMM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for COMM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COMM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $24 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMM reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for COMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to COMM, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

COMM Trading at -26.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -26.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc. saw 12.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from DRENDEL FRANK M, who sale 235,589 shares at the price of $13.10 back on Jan 05. After this action, DRENDEL FRANK M now owns 2,319,887 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc., valued at $3,086,381 using the latest closing price.

DRENDEL FRANK M, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc., sale 404,089 shares at $13.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that DRENDEL FRANK M is holding 2,319,887 shares at $5,269,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.18 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at -6.80. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.03. Equity return is now at value -181.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), the company’s capital structure generated 694.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.41. Total debt to assets is 71.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,706.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.