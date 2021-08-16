Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.33. The company’s stock price has collected 14.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ :CIDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIDM is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cinedigm Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.38. CIDM currently public float of 144.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIDM was 15.54M shares.

CIDM’s Market Performance

CIDM stocks went up by 14.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.79% and a quarterly performance of 50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.03% for Cinedigm Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.75% for CIDM stocks with a simple moving average of 44.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIDM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CIDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIDM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIDM reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CIDM stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

CIDM Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +31.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM rose by +14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5770. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw 174.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIDM starting from Xu Peixin, who sale 3,865,387 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Dec 31. After this action, Xu Peixin now owns 30,812,133 shares of Cinedigm Corp., valued at $2,357,886 using the latest closing price.

Xu Peixin, the Director of Cinedigm Corp., sale 4,358,727 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Xu Peixin is holding 34,677,520 shares at $2,702,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.88 for the present operating margin

+26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinedigm Corp. stands at -199.94. The total capital return value is set at -46.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6,031.69.

Based on Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.02. Total debt to assets is 15.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.