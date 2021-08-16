Can Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Remain Competitive?

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) went up by 15.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s stock price has collected 32.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/21 that Recro Announces Acquisition of San Diego-based IRISYS, Creating Bi-Coastal, Full Service CDMO

Is It Worth Investing in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :REPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REPH is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. REPH currently public float of 25.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REPH was 476.61K shares.

REPH’s Market Performance

REPH stocks went up by 32.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.61% and a quarterly performance of -4.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Recro Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.58% for REPH stocks with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for REPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2019.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPH reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for REPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to REPH, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

REPH Trading at 22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +37.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPH rose by +32.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Recro Pharma Inc. saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPH starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 316,667 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jun 11. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 4,419,081 shares of Recro Pharma Inc., valued at $695,691 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of Recro Pharma Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 4,735,748 shares at $334,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.59 for the present operating margin

+14.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recro Pharma Inc. stands at -41.36. The total capital return value is set at -6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.73. Equity return is now at value 669.80, with -18.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.93.