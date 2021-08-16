A Lesson to Learn: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected 22.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Hims & Hers Health, Dynavax Technologies, CTI BioPharma, or Cytosorbents?

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :DVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVAX is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.25, which is $5.47 above the current price. DVAX currently public float of 114.31M and currently shorts hold a 17.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVAX was 2.07M shares.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX stocks went up by 22.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.83% and a quarterly performance of 69.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Dynavax Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.57% for DVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 66.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DVAX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at 37.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +40.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +22.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +241.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw 196.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Novack David F, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Novack David F now owns 107,399 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Janssen Robert, the Senior Vice President of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 49,583 shares at $12.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Janssen Robert is holding 6,861 shares at $597,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.