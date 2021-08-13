Why AudioEye Inc. (AEYE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) went down by -26.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s stock price has collected -29.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that AudioEye Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ :AEYE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEYE is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AudioEye Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. AEYE currently public float of 5.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEYE was 93.58K shares.

AEYE’s Market Performance

AEYE stocks went down by -29.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.14% and a quarterly performance of -46.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for AudioEye Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.58% for AEYE stocks with a simple moving average of -57.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEYE

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEYE reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for AEYE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 07th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AEYE, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

AEYE Trading at -40.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares sank -39.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEYE fell by -29.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, AudioEye Inc. saw -62.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEYE starting from Bettis Carr, who sale 9,356 shares at the price of $14.14 back on Aug 09. After this action, Bettis Carr now owns 429,175 shares of AudioEye Inc., valued at $132,315 using the latest closing price.

Bettis Carr, the Exec Chrmn/Chrmn of the Board of AudioEye Inc., sale 4,800 shares at $13.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Bettis Carr is holding 438,531 shares at $65,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.84 for the present operating margin

+70.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AudioEye Inc. stands at -34.96. The total capital return value is set at -117.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.27. Equity return is now at value -86.60, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on AudioEye Inc. (AEYE), the company’s capital structure generated 26.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.92. Total debt to assets is 11.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.