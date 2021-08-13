Wall Street Pummels Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) After Recent Earnings Report

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.47. The company’s stock price has collected 4.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Westlake Announces Pricing of $1.7 Billion Offering of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE :WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLK is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.19, which is $21.0 above the current price. WLK currently public float of 33.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLK was 549.21K shares.

WLK’s Market Performance

WLK stocks went up by 4.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly performance of -16.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Westlake Chemical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for WLK stocks with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $105 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLK reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for WLK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

WLK Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.77. In addition, Westlake Chemical Corporation saw 4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Chao Albert, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $86.21 back on Aug 11. After this action, Chao Albert now owns 441,939 shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation, valued at $258,630 using the latest closing price.

Buesinger Robert F., the EVP, Vinyl Products of Westlake Chemical Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Buesinger Robert F. is holding 8,217 shares at $525,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.20 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Chemical Corporation stands at +4.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 66.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.06. Total debt to assets is 29.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.