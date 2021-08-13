Wall Street Pummels Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) After Recent Earnings Report

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) went down by -19.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s stock price has collected -15.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/10/21 that Best of Barron’s: 5 Stock Picks That Have Outpaced the Market

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ :ATCX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $2.89 above the current price. ATCX currently public float of 25.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATCX was 255.75K shares.

ATCX’s Market Performance

ATCX stocks went down by -15.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.71% and a quarterly performance of 2.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.51% for ATCX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.06% for the last 200 days.

ATCX Trading at 12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares surge +25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCX fell by -15.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. saw 65.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATCX starting from Jain Priya, who purchase 7,700 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Jain Priya now owns 20,261 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., valued at $84,700 using the latest closing price.

Jain Priya, the Chief Growth Officer of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., purchase 300 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Jain Priya is holding 12,561 shares at $3,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.12 for the present operating margin

+47.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. stands at -2.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.97. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), the company’s capital structure generated 258.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.