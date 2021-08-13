voxeljet AG (VJET) Just Got Our Attention

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) went up by 8.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ :VJET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VJET is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for voxeljet AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.60. VJET currently public float of 3.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VJET was 50.53K shares.

VJET’s Market Performance

VJET stocks went up by 9.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.58% and a quarterly performance of -18.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for voxeljet AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.71% for VJET stocks with a simple moving average of -29.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VJET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VJET stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VJET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VJET in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $27 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VJET reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for VJET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

VJET Trading at -18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VJET rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, voxeljet AG saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VJET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.16 for the present operating margin

+25.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for voxeljet AG stands at -71.12. The total capital return value is set at -23.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.82. Equity return is now at value -87.00, with -35.60 for asset returns.

Based on voxeljet AG (VJET), the company’s capital structure generated 132.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.03. Total debt to assets is 49.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.