Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company's stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ :VERO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERO is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Venus Concept Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. VERO currently public float of 50.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERO was 363.46K shares.

VERO’s Market Performance

VERO stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.44% and a quarterly performance of 16.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Venus Concept Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.28% for VERO stocks with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VERO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERO Trading at -15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERO rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Venus Concept Inc. saw 20.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERO starting from SEDCO Capital Cayman Ltd, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Jul 12. After this action, SEDCO Capital Cayman Ltd now owns 922,456 shares of Venus Concept Inc., valued at $162,563 using the latest closing price.

SEDCO Capital Cayman Ltd, the 10% Owner of Venus Concept Inc., sale 57,933 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that SEDCO Capital Cayman Ltd is holding 972,456 shares at $188,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.81 for the present operating margin

+65.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Venus Concept Inc. stands at -104.73. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.04. Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -29.20 for asset returns.

Based on Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), the company’s capital structure generated 179.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.28. Total debt to assets is 49.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.