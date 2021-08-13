Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) went down by -32.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s stock price has collected -31.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Trean Insurance Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TIG) Right Now?

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Trean Insurance Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $10.29 above the current price. TIG currently public float of 12.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIG was 146.04K shares.

TIG’s Market Performance

TIG stocks went down by -31.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.80% and a quarterly performance of -41.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Trean Insurance Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.46% for TIG stocks with a simple moving average of -37.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIG

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TIG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

TIG Trading at -36.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIG fell by -31.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, Trean Insurance Group Inc. saw -28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIG starting from Altaris Partners, LLC, who sale 4,250,498 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 24. After this action, Altaris Partners, LLC now owns 61 shares of Trean Insurance Group Inc., valued at $56,531,623 using the latest closing price.

Tully Daniel, the Director of Trean Insurance Group Inc., sale 4,250,498 shares at $13.30 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Tully Daniel is holding 61 shares at $56,531,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trean Insurance Group Inc. stands at +44.89. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.59. Total debt to assets is 4.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.