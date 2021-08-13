The Chart for The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) went up by 7.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $425.05. The company’s stock price has collected 6.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that CooperCompanies to Participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE :COO) Right Now?

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COO is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $422.64, which is -$6.12 below the current price. COO currently public float of 48.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COO was 258.44K shares.

COO’s Market Performance

COO stocks went up by 6.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.53% and a quarterly performance of 13.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for The Cooper Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.38% for COO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COO

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COO reach a price target of $291. The rating they have provided for COO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 06th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to COO, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

COO Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COO rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $411.76. In addition, The Cooper Companies Inc. saw 21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COO starting from PETERSMEYER GARY S, who sale 400 shares at the price of $412.28 back on Jul 12. After this action, PETERSMEYER GARY S now owns 1,927 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc., valued at $164,912 using the latest closing price.

Lindell Jody S, the Director of The Cooper Companies Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $405.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Lindell Jody S is holding 13,543 shares at $1,824,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.91 for the present operating margin

+57.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cooper Companies Inc. stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 30.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.04. Total debt to assets is 30.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.