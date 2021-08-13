The Chart for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that BiondVax Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :BVXV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVXV is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. BVXV currently public float of 11.12M and currently shorts hold a 12.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVXV was 786.97K shares.

BVXV’s Market Performance

BVXV stocks went down by -2.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.11% and a quarterly performance of 2.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.05% for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.27% for BVXV stocks with a simple moving average of -22.87% for the last 200 days.

BVXV Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVXV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVXV fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BVXV

The total capital return value is set at -111.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.87. Equity return is now at value 62.20, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.