ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) went down by -3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.77. The company’s stock price has collected 1.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that ReneSola Power to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE :SOL) Right Now?

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOL is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ReneSola Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.68, which is $5.4 above the current price. SOL currently public float of 35.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOL was 1.92M shares.

SOL’s Market Performance

SOL stocks went up by 1.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.41% and a quarterly performance of 2.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 352.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for ReneSola Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for SOL stocks with a simple moving average of -33.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOL reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SOL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2019.

SOL Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, ReneSola Ltd saw -36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Dec 31. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 11,160,000 shares of ReneSola Ltd, valued at $309,400 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO of ReneSola Ltd, sale 360,427 shares at $12.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 454,020 shares at $4,571,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.37 for the present operating margin

+22.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReneSola Ltd stands at +3.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.49. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on ReneSola Ltd (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 83.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.38. Total debt to assets is 33.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.