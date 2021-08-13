Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Just Got Our Attention

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Employers Holdings, Inc. Names John Mutschink as Executive Vice President

Is It Worth Investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ :MXIM) Right Now?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXIM is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.70, which is -$1.64 below the current price. MXIM currently public float of 266.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXIM was 2.33M shares.

MXIM’s Market Performance

MXIM stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.62% and a quarterly performance of 8.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Maxim Integrated Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for MXIM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXIM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MXIM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MXIM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2020.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXIM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MXIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MXIM, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

MXIM Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXIM fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.03. In addition, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. saw 11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXIM starting from DOLUCA TUNC, who sale 18,400 shares at the price of $100.81 back on Aug 02. After this action, DOLUCA TUNC now owns 178,281 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., valued at $1,854,836 using the latest closing price.

DOLUCA TUNC, the PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR of Maxim Integrated Products Inc., sale 22,400 shares at $104.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that DOLUCA TUNC is holding 187,481 shares at $2,336,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.29 for the present operating margin

+66.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stands at +31.42. The total capital return value is set at 32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07. Equity return is now at value 38.80, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.18. Total debt to assets is 22.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.