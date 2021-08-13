Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) went down by -3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.94. The company’s stock price has collected -10.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that LegalZoom Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ :LZ) Right Now?

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2916.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LegalZoom.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.50. LZ currently public float of 182.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZ was 895.48K shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for LegalZoom.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for LZ stocks with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LZ, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

LZ Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -10.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.33. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

+64.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 159.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 50.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.