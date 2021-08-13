Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s stock price has collected 8.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE :J) Right Now?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for J is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.64, which is $17.23 above the current price. J currently public float of 129.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of J was 556.98K shares.

J’s Market Performance

J stocks went up by 8.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.01% and a quarterly performance of 0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.44% for J stocks with a simple moving average of 14.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $160 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see J reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for J stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to J, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

J Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.70. In addition, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. saw 28.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from Thompson Christopher M.T., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $140.22 back on May 26. After this action, Thompson Christopher M.T. now owns 31,611 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., valued at $1,402,180 using the latest closing price.

PRAGADA ROBERT V, the President & COO of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., sale 21,387 shares at $135.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that PRAGADA ROBERT V is holding 160,203 shares at $2,892,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stands at +2.62. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J), the company’s capital structure generated 44.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.70. Total debt to assets is 20.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.