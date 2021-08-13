Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) went down by -4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.81. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Ocuphire Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUP is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.75. OCUP currently public float of 10.28M and currently shorts hold a 15.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUP was 1.54M shares.

OCUP’s Market Performance

OCUP stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.42% and a quarterly performance of 7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Ocuphire Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.81% for OCUP stocks with a simple moving average of -27.23% for the last 200 days.

OCUP Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.