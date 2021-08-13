Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) went down by -6.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.85. The company’s stock price has collected -13.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that DarioHealth Presents New Study Demonstrating Significant Clinical Impact of Personalized Digital Interventions Based on Real-Time Data

Is It Worth Investing in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :DRIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRIO is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DarioHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.41. DRIO currently public float of 13.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRIO was 261.35K shares.

DRIO’s Market Performance

DRIO stocks went down by -13.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.85% and a quarterly performance of -9.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for DarioHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.08% for DRIO stocks with a simple moving average of -30.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $31 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRIO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DRIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to DRIO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

DRIO Trading at -30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -23.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO fell by -13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, DarioHealth Corp. saw -11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Raphael Erez, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $17.63 back on Jul 15. After this action, Raphael Erez now owns 943,299 shares of DarioHealth Corp., valued at $22,913 using the latest closing price.

Bacher Dror, the Chief Operating Officer of DarioHealth Corp., sale 2,479 shares at $20.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Bacher Dror is holding 183,799 shares at $50,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-394.71 for the present operating margin

+33.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for DarioHealth Corp. stands at -388.66. The total capital return value is set at -123.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.40. Equity return is now at value -79.80, with -68.70 for asset returns.

Based on DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.