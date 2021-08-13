Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV)?

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) went up by 20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that CVD Equipment Corporation Receives First Production System Order for Nanomaterials Used in Electric Vehicle Energy Storage

Is It Worth Investing in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ :CVV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVV is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CVD Equipment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. CVV currently public float of 5.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVV was 32.98K shares.

CVV’s Market Performance

CVV stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.99% and a quarterly performance of -5.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for CVD Equipment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.61% for CVV stocks with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CVV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on September 11th of the previous year 2013.

CVV Trading at 17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +22.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVV rose by +15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, CVD Equipment Corporation saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVV starting from ROSENBAUM LEONARD A, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Jun 23. After this action, ROSENBAUM LEONARD A now owns 704,745 shares of CVD Equipment Corporation, valued at $11,928 using the latest closing price.

ROSENBAUM LEONARD A, the Director of CVD Equipment Corporation, sale 2,857 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that ROSENBAUM LEONARD A is holding 707,545 shares at $12,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.97 for the present operating margin

+17.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVD Equipment Corporation stands at -35.90. The total capital return value is set at -10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.46. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV), the company’s capital structure generated 57.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.38. Total debt to assets is 33.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.