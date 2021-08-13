Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) went down by -25.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.72. The company’s stock price has collected -25.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Going From Broke Exceeds 5 Million Views on Crackle Since Launch of Season 2

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :CSSE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSSE is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is $25.78 above the current price. CSSE currently public float of 6.89M and currently shorts hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSSE was 131.91K shares.

CSSE’s Market Performance

CSSE stocks went down by -25.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.79% and a quarterly performance of -31.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.99% for CSSE stocks with a simple moving average of -20.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $45 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSSE reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for CSSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CSSE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

CSSE Trading at -39.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -40.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -25.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.42. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw 11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from Seaton Scott W, who sale 41,900 shares at the price of $36.59 back on Jun 15. After this action, Seaton Scott W now owns 22,750 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,533,075 using the latest closing price.

NEWMARK L AMY, the Director of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., sale 160 shares at $37.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that NEWMARK L AMY is holding 21,780 shares at $6,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.71 for the present operating margin

-3.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -60.90. The total capital return value is set at -36.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -99.30, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.44. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.