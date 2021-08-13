Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) went down by -5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s stock price has collected -19.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AMEH) Right Now?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMEH is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.50, which is -$0.56 below the current price. AMEH currently public float of 37.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMEH was 554.41K shares.

AMEH’s Market Performance

AMEH stocks went down by -19.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.65% and a quarterly performance of 142.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 319.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.38% for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.85% for AMEH stocks with a simple moving average of 110.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMEH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMEH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMEH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AMEH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $92 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2021.

AMEH Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMEH fell by -19.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +324.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.75. In addition, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. saw 313.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMEH starting from Young Albert WaiChow, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.58 back on Jun 15. After this action, Young Albert WaiChow now owns 1,110,265 shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., valued at $242,900 using the latest closing price.

Sim Brandon, the See Remarks of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $31.40 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Sim Brandon is holding 147,038 shares at $31,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.71 for the present operating margin

+18.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 12.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.48. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), the company’s capital structure generated 78.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.