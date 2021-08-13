Is FIGS Inc. (FIGS) a Keeper?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that FIGS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE :FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 118.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for FIGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.18. FIGS currently public float of 85.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIGS was 1.59M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for FIGS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.14% for FIGS stocks with a simple moving average of 4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $43 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FIGS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

FIGS Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -1.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.67. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw 39.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.