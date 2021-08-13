Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $428.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $387.23, which is $6.88 above the current price. MDB currently public float of 57.96M and currently shorts hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 751.62K shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.92% and a quarterly performance of 52.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for MongoDB Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.21% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $310 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDB, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

MDB Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $359.65. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Pech Cedric, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $373.95 back on Aug 09. After this action, Pech Cedric now owns 73,013 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $3,739,527 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the President & CEO of MongoDB Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $369.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 220,196 shares at $12,933,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.45 for the present operating margin

+68.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -45.22. The total capital return value is set at -19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.52. Equity return is now at value 557.50, with -20.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.