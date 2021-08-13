Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF)

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) went down by -19.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.80. The company’s stock price has collected -17.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Laird Superfood Announces Leadership Transition

Is It Worth Investing in Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX :LSF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Laird Superfood Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.33. LSF currently public float of 6.21M and currently shorts hold a 11.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSF was 61.24K shares.

LSF’s Market Performance

LSF stocks went down by -17.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.21% and a quarterly performance of -41.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Laird Superfood Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.09% for LSF stocks with a simple moving average of -48.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LSF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $23 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSF reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for LSF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to LSF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

LSF Trading at -30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -30.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSF fell by -17.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, Laird Superfood Inc. saw -57.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSF starting from Hodge Paul Jr., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Jul 14. After this action, Hodge Paul Jr. now owns 249,401 shares of Laird Superfood Inc., valued at $69,600 using the latest closing price.

Hodge Paul Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Laird Superfood Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $31.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hodge Paul Jr. is holding 251,901 shares at $108,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.79 for the present operating margin

+26.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laird Superfood Inc. stands at -49.41. The total capital return value is set at -26.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.20.

Based on Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.70.