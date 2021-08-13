Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Biodesix Inc. (BDSX)

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s stock price has collected -23.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Biodesix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ :BDSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Biodesix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.33. BDSX currently public float of 7.37M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDSX was 136.06K shares.

BDSX’s Market Performance

BDSX stocks went down by -23.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.30% and a quarterly performance of -40.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for Biodesix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.83% for BDSX stocks with a simple moving average of -55.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDSX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BDSX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to BDSX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BDSX Trading at -38.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.30%, as shares sank -35.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX fell by -23.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Biodesix Inc. saw -62.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+46.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodesix Inc. stands at -68.81.

Based on Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), the company’s capital structure generated 67.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.28. Total debt to assets is 22.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.