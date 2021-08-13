Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AVAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.05. AVAH currently public float of 43.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAH was 773.77K shares.

AVAH’s Market Performance

AVAH stocks went up by 6.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.15% and a quarterly performance of -0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for AVAH stocks with a simple moving average of -12.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AVAH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVAH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAH reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AVAH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to AVAH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

AVAH Trading at -12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH rose by +6.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from Shaner Jeff, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Apr 30. After this action, Shaner Jeff now owns 896,289 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $11,570 using the latest closing price.

Afshar David, the Chief Financial Officer of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 4,284 shares at $11.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that Afshar David is holding 14,534 shares at $49,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+29.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at 7.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.07.

Based on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), the company’s capital structure generated 464.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.28. Total debt to assets is 66.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 454.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.